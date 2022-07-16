I just read the response by Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez (Globe, July 9) on the upcoming vote on Joplin taxes in August. The council seems to be missing a lot of points, and understanding the voters of Joplin.
First of all, the council applied, ran and some won a seat on the current council. Like it or not, its a tough job with tough decisions. Being a retired business person, I have had to deal with budget issues on my own and its not an easy task. There are many ways to control budget issues, and I am sure most council members know those controls, and they are not popular controls.
I could go on, but let me close with this: I and many, many Joplin citizens, are retired and on a fixed income. We chose Joplin to retire in because it is a popular and easily accessible community. We cannot afford more and more taxes of any kind. Its tiring to read in the paper almost daily of a new tax for a special interest.
We respect and admire our police and fire personnel, and know that they are underpaid. My question is: Why has the city allowed this to happen? Someone needs to step up and take charge and figure this out. The City Council should be ashamed that they have put something like this on a ballot that holds the citizens of Joplin hostage, and making it look like we do not care if it does not pass. Shame on you, Council.
There is a way, but it will take some work, and I know if asked the citizens would be more than willing to make suggestions.
John Fogg
Joplin
