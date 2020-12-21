I have worn a face covering since March — not because I was concerned for my own health but because maybe you have heart condition, a loved one in a nursing home or a child with diabetes.
My ego and self esteem are not so fragile that I am concerned about what someone else might think about me.
Now I ask that you do the same for me. This past week, my long-term partner received her first chemotherapy treatment. This has plummeted her white blood cell count and put her in the highest risk category for COVID-19. Because my job involves dealing with the public, I will be forced to extend my leave of absence much longer because of the risk of potentially bringing home an infection. This is exacerbated by those who refuse to mask up to prevent public spread,
This isn't about tyranny or oppression of civil liberties; it is about slowing the spread of a disease that can harm or kill vulnerable members of our community. The numbers you read about aren't just numbers — they are people, each with family and friends who will mourn them.
Please wear a mask when in public. I did it for you without knowing if it would help. Now I am asking for you to help protect someone I love as well as others. If we all do our part, hopefully we can all get through these tough times together.
Doug Roush
Webb City
