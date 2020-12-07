There is an old saying: “There needs to be a grown-up in the room." This applies when in a political or social arena, where we all tend to act like children. At a minimum, we need a fair and unbiased moderator.
While I voted for President Donald Trump out of conviction for his policies — especially those on the issue of abortion — the race between Trump and former Vice President Biden was more akin to a contest between two children in a schoolyard. When both took turns to prematurely claim victory, I even thought of the movie “Dumb and Dumber."
What was sorely needed was an adult in the room, as our Founding Fathers envisioned the media to be. Sadly, this didn’t happen. To the contrary, there are even infantile voices that have arisen to justify the media’s chiming in as the third child in the room — one advocating for its beliefs instead of being a moderator and investigator providing us a forum for true public discourse.
The post-election response of the media has been no better. For anyone doubting media collusion in the election and afterward, just look at The Joplin Globe's front page on Nov. 8 and the quote of journalism student Fletcher Peters.
The media also harps on Trump’s obstinance and obstruction over transition, labeling it “unprecedented." On this whopper, their collective credibility should be zero to anyone old enough to remember the 2000 race between former Vice President Al Gore and and eventual winner, President George Bush. Bush’s transition was also in limbo as then President Bill Clinton, with the full support of the media, failed to provide his cooperation.
Sadly, there will never again be an adult in the room because our media has lost sight of its purpose. But how can most Americans stand in judgement of them? Haven’t we, in our forsaking of our national values, done the same? As long as we the people refuse to even acknowledge the existence of our creator, much less submit to his morality in both our dealings with him and each other, all this is but one more step in our descent into darkness and doom.
Dave Spiering
Lamar
