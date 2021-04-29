Although I detest the thought of Medicaid expansion in the state of Missouri due to the fact that it will lead to fiscal ruin as the burden shifts away from the federal government to the state in the coming years, I must agree with James Gann (Globe, April 23).
The citizens voted by a narrow margin to expand Medicaid last year. The margin matters not, but the will of the people does. It is quite underhanded for the Missouri Legislature to think it can simply overturn by fiat the will of the voters voiced at the ballot box.
As to Gann’s parting shot at U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., he is way off base. Hawley’s attempts to point up and decertify a Pennsylvania election that clearly did not follow either Pennsylvania law nor the U.S. Constitution is an act of support for our election process.
Perry Davis
Joplin
