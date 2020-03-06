Missouri labor laws need to be updated
When Missouri legislators passed government labor reforms into law two years ago, they did so to protect the rights of both workers and taxpayers. But does the state currently have the resources necessary to oversee labor agreements made between unions and the government, especially agreements made at the local level?
Evidence uncovered by the Show-Me Institute suggests not.
As we found out, the state largely does not know what agreements have been struck with unions across the state. Without knowing what's been agreed to, the state cannot hope to protect the workers and taxpayers whose interests these contracts affect. That's bad for the state, and that’s bad for all Missourians.
This should change. State policymakers should consider an update to the state's labor law to ensure the state is notified of these contracts as they are entered into so that they can be appropriately tracked and monitored by state regulators. Without such information, enforcement of government labor reforms will always come up short.
Patrick Ishmael
Director of Government Accountability, Show-Me Institute
Kansas City
