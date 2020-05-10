Music can help during hard times
Many of us are having a hard time trying to get through this COVID-19 recovery. God bless all of you who are doing your best to help others and yourself.
Being a senior citizen and a veteran, I have many memories of hard times: World War II, the Korean War and 9/11, and other difficult times.
I will remember music created to help us have something to make us feel better. The songs on Wartime Radio Revue were great. Remember "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "A Tiskit, A Tasket" and "Hold Tight," plus others? These songs really helped me.
One thing I am sure of: We will get through this COVID-19 event, and we will win. Nothing can stop us.
Robert Harding
Joplin
