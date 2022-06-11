No one will talk about the real elephant in the room, the one that drives these mass shooting, that takes an obscure unknown mentally unbalanced person and makes them into a household name.
The news media are a very large driving force behind the rise in mass shootings, reporting on them for days and giving national attention to someone who was a nobody that no one listened to in life and the world and making them famous. We have had guns around for hundreds of years without the plague of mass shootings, but not until the national media started giving national attention and fame to these shooters did we see a great rise.
Both in giving national fame and recognition to the shooter and repeatedly planting the very idea of doing a mass shooting in the minds of mentally disturbed persons again and again, it is the news media who are largely responsible for massive growth in this problem. Make the news media act in a more socially responsible manner.
You can have all the gun control laws, background checks, red flag laws, whatever, but do you think that someone who is planning on shooting a bunch of people is going to care? They will just buy one illegally, steal one, borrow one from an unsuspecting friend, or find a way to get around whatever laws are in place — finding a way to get the national fame and attention they so crave.
Pass all the gun control laws, background checks, and red flag laws you want, but more importantly pass a law forbidding the news media from giving out the shooter’s name or showing a picture or likeness of them. They can give age, sex, behavior problems, social messaging, etc., just nothing that identifies who the shooter is. They cannot give the shooter the things that motivate them, the national recognition they so desire, to be somebody.
If the shooter knows they will become a nonperson, not getting any fame or notoriety, a big part of their purpose will be sucked out of their goals and desires. This is a mental health issue that gun control laws will not, cannot, and will never solve. Laws must be addressed directly against the mental health problem or issue.
Allen Moore
Joplin
