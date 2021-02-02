The current theme in politics is to unify our country, though not with any real gusto on either side. The failure to unify will at the least be very, very ugly and at worst catastrophic. It is by far our most important national issue.
Because all types of news media played a major role in fanning the current flame, my suggestion is simple: The media should, one baby step at a time, remove bias from political reporting. To paraphrase an old saying: No biased political news is good news.
Understanding the falsehood that the AP produces no bias in its political reporting, my request, albeit a suggestion, for The Joplin Globe is the following: On the opinion page, where Our View and selected professional columnist opinions are printed, make a point of printing biased political narrative.
As has been stated in the past, The Joplin Globe strives to bring equality to the biased political opinions it prints. Equality is not what the Globe is bringing, it’s fire-fanning.
Robert Keith
Carl Junction
