Nicole Galloway better choice for Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has a TV ad that says he supports “law and order” and “public safety.” That is laughable, for two reasons:
First, how can Parson claim to support law and order and public safety while opposing commonsense measures to control guns? Obviously, that is absurd.
Even grade school children in Missouri cities know there are too many guns. Their little friends have been murdered in the crossfire. This is not “public safety,” governor.
But Parson and his Republican majority in the Legislature have done nothing to rein in guns and stop killing. They choose to sacrifice lives on the false altar of the Second Amendment.
Second, one might think Parson would make stopping dark money that corrupts politicians a first order of business. But Parson and his Republican majority in the Legislature have done nothing to legislate an end to dark money. They want dark money. Like President Donald Trump, Missouri Republicans do not want accountability or transparency.
Democrat Nicole Galloway, state auditor, is also running for governor. She will fight for sensible gun controls to help stop killing. She will work to end dark money that corrupts politicians.
Energetic, whip-smart Galloway vs. plodding Parson? The choice for a safer Missouri and an end to an ethics-free Jefferson City seems clear.
Arthur Hoffman
Saint Louis
