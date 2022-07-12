Derek Snyder in his letter (Globe, July 6) berates editors for their “simplistic and failed understanding of the oil industry.”
Yet, Snyder continues for several paragraphs to reveal his own ignorance on the subject.
For example, he blames President Joe Biden for squandering our energy independence with attacks on the oil industry. I guess Snyder didn’t get the memo: We are still energy independent. The United States continues to export more oil and gas than it imports, which is the economic definition of energy independence. But that does not mean that we can control energy prices.
What Snyder does not understand, or at least does not address in his letter, is that oil is a global commodity operating within a global marketplace. Oil prices are determined the way most prices are determined, by supply and demand.
During two years of the pandemic, demand for oil was low, so prices plummeted. Some producers went bankrupt. In fact, it was then-President Donald Trump’s administration that tried to curtail production to lift oil prices.
Now that demand is back to pre-pandemic levels, producers have been slow to ramp up production. So, naturally, prices increased.
Also, Snyder seems to credit Trump for establishing our energy independence. Actually, the road to energy independence started in the George W. Bush administration when producers developed new technologies to extract oil and gas. Did Snyder also miss the memo on fracking and horizontal drilling?
The Energy Information Administration estimates that the U.S. will reach an all-time high of 12.6 million barrels a day of oil output next year.
Yes, we continue to import oil. But that’s because U.S. refinery capabilities and transportation costs make it economical to do so. It’s cheaper for California refineries to import oil than to buy it from the Midwest. Likewise, the Northeast imports liquefied natural gas even though we produce a surplus of that commodity domestically.
Oil markets are complex, as economists will tell you, but Snyder’s simplistic understanding of the subject is obvious.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.