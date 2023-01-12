It was encouraging to read (Globe, Jan. 8) that there is growing bipartisan support to allow teacher’s children to qualify for Oklahoma’s Promise — a state scholarship program that covers college or CareerTech tuition if an applicant meets benchmark requirements.
States and school districts across the country have been experimenting with incentives to recruit and retain certified teachers. Some states, like Nevada, offer signing bonuses to teachers who relocate from out-of-state, while many Texas ISDs have implemented a 4-day school week.
As a state, Oklahoma needs to continue to be creative when it comes to investing in and supporting our teachers at all levels. One way to do this is to help them earn their degree efficiently and cost-effectively, so they are not riddled with debt.
At WGU, a non-profit online university, we’re doing our part by making sure our future educators can earn their teaching degrees at about half the cost of other online universities — and at their own pace, which also helps to attract a more diverse pool of teaching candidates.
We not only want teachers to be good educators, but we also want them to be successful professionals with little debt and room for continued growth. Prioritizing teacher benefits will help us to ensure we have an abundant supply of this critical workforce.
Linda Battles
Regional Vice President
WGU South Region
Austin, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.