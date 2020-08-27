Lawmakers undermine will of Missouri voters
Flush with the victory of expanded Medicaid, the forward-thinking voters in Missouri are faced with this question: Why is it that whenever a statewide voter initiative or constitutional amendment is put on the ballot, the voice of the people comes through loud and clear, but the GOP-led Missouri Legislature stands in opposition?
In the past few years, we have seen the Missouri Legislature undo things voted on by a majority of the people, or it has done everything it could to put limits on the people’s will. These have been substantial victories for the people of Missouri and represent a consistent pattern of expression for the will of the people. Why don’t the ideologically smug representatives in Jefferson City reflect a similar pattern?
On Nov. 3, we have another chance to protect the statewide popular will by voting "no" to Amendment 3. Recall that the passage of Clean Missouri in 2018 was intended to correct some excesses of the Missouri legislature, such as gerrymandering, a lack of transparency and the influence of big money in state government. Clean Missouri was favored by 62% of the voters. A challenge to Clean Missouri is being put on the November ballot by Republicans in the Missouri Legislature. They claim that Amendment 3 is needed because Missouri voters didn’t know what they were doing in passing Clean Missouri in 2018. The allegedly much wiser lawmakers want to undo Clean Missouri and amend our state constitution to be serve to their insular political body.
After all, the Missouri Legislature is our elected body of representatives. Lawmakers should respect the voice and the votes of the people. We say vote "no"on Amendment 3 and let the Clean Missouri voter initiative stand.
Hugh Shields
Joplin
-----------------------
Trump actions putting democracy in jeopardy
Of all the things we have to be concerned about this summer, here comes a new horror — the dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service. All the resulting ripple effects of the delays and funding cuts being imposed have not even begun to be clear, as the social, medical, economic and political ramifications could be catastrophic. President Donald Trump brazenly admits these actions are to prevent voting by mail with, I am sure, not a thought as to all the other consequences of this move.
We have heard many discussions already about the delivery of medications that millions of people depend on, the delay of which could have serious if not fatal consequences. What about the millions of bills that are invoiced and paid by mail? What happens when the utilities or credit card agencies start charging late fees because they didn’t receive payment on time, assuming you got the bill in the first place? What about all the legal, financial and business documents that depend on timely delivery? With COVID-19 restrictions, people are doing much more shopping online, so we can expect shipping delays that in some cases could be detrimental.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has appeared before two congressional committees (Aug. 21 and 24) to explain the actions being proposed and implemented. He refuses to provide information — including any research data — on how his managing decisions were made. He testified that he didn’t even know who ordered the changes. He refuses to return sorting machines to offices where they have been removed (although he said no more would be removed until after the election). He reassured everyone that the Postal Service is perfectly able to handle the surge of mail ballots in a timely manner (while Trump continues to rail that mail-in voting will be rife with fraud).
All these disruptions are important in one way or the other to all of us, but none of them may be as critical to our lives as Americans as disrupting the casting of ballots in our presidential election. It is imperative that no one is disenfranchised for opting not to physically go to the polls during a pandemic. Voting by mail has a proven track record of success in many states and especially in the military, and Trump has not one whit of evidence to the contrary. The sole reason for his actions should be crystal clear — he will do anything to ensure his reelection, an outcome that seems less certain each day.
Trump’s constant denigration of our vital institutions, such as the courts, intelligence agencies and the news media, is designed to shake our confidence in these vital entities. To now make us doubt that most sacred institution — our vote — is to put our democracy in jeopardy. I call on our federal, state and local legislators and officials — Democrat and especially Republican — to get the system organized, fund what is necessary and act to protect all forms of voting. The future of this country depends on it.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
-------------------------------
Hard to comprehend support for abortion
As everyone knows, this is the strangest year that most can recall.
The virus has changed the world and caused fear for many people. One thing I have thought about lately is how the political parties are so far apart and seem to have no middle ground anymore.
This nation was founded on Christian principles and many laws are based on the Ten Commandments in the Bible. Because of this, it is hard to comprehend how one party can condone abortion and other matters that are completely against the word of God.
I hear that some people who profess to be Christians say that certain sins are okay to God since he is a God of love and will not judge people. My Bible says that God hates all sin. I am not aware of any true Christian who can be proud of their sin and still please God. We need to pray for God's guidance in this upcoming election.
Ken Comer
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.