Gwen Hunt’s column (Globe, April 19) is a pure reflection of media influence, while she disparages outlets such as Fox News for actually reporting the truth.
I defy Hunt to show me the verbiage in the Florida bill that forbids the use of the term "gay."
To make the argument that issues related to gender identity ought to be discussed with children by school personnel at the age of 4? Are you kidding me?
How about we let children have their childhood unencumbered by this perverted bilge? What could be the reason for our public school educators sowing the seeds of confusion in these young minds?
Surely Hunt is aware that fully 75% of all children who are affected by gender dysphoria (and that is a very small number) have overcome that confusion by the time they have reached puberty. For those who are unable to do so, then would be the time for counseling while involving the family in the process.
Hunt laments that "we used to think education was the answer." I’m not aware of any substantive movement to do away with reading, writing and arithmetic among the parents of schoolchildren.
Education is not to be confused with indoctrination. Many parents across our land have awoken from their lethargy, and are forcefully stating that they are sick of this and don’t have to take it anymore.
Perry Davis
Carthage
