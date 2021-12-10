Editor's note: A copy of this letter was sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, as well as the Globe.
Gov. Mike Parson, it is one thing for you to seek information regarding the effect of wearing masks on COVID-19 infection rates by comparing those communities with mask mandates to those without. It is quite another to actively hide information that a higher rate of mask-wearing (resulting from a local mandate) results in lower COVID-19-related death and infection rates.
We still live in the middle of a pandemic. The public is entitled to information that promotes the health of the citizens of this state. It benefits the common good to reduce infection rates from a disease that is widespread and deadly.
Regardless of your position on where authority to issue health-related mandates should lie (local or at the state level), you had no right to keep this information from us.
Shame on you, Gov. Parson. I do believe you have lost your way.
Patricia O’Roark
Carl Junction
