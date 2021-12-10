Open Letter to Governor Mike Parson

Governor Parson, it is one thing for you to seek information regarding the

effect of wearing masks on COVID infection rates by comparing those

communities with mask mandates to those without. It is quite another to

actively hide information that a higher rate of mask-wearing (resulting from a

local mandate) results in lower COVID-related death and infection rates.

We still live in the middle of a pandemic. The public is entitled to

information that promotes the health of the citizens of this state. It benefits

the common good to reduce infection rates from a disease that is widespread

and deadly. Regardless of your position on where authority to issue health

related mandates should lie (local or at the state level), you had no right to

keep this information from us. Shame on you, Governor Parson. I do believe

you have lost your way.

Patricia O’Roark

Carl Junction