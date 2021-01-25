I read yesterday that photo identification is required as a precondition to register and receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Were this required in all states in order to vote, we could assuredly restore a very high degree of confidence in short order. But for some unknown reason, it is said by the Democrats to be voter suppression.
I reckon, given this line of thinking, photo ID for vaccines might be considered immune suppression.
Ridiculous.
Perry Davis
Joplin
