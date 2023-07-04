Neighbors and residents along Connecticut Avenue and other residents have been asking about this street project (32nd Street to the bridge).
There has been no construction activity for two months now. It appears no general contractor is on-site, nor any subcontractors.
Would the Joplin city manager please tell the residents through a Globe article what the status of this project is?
Don’t use the city website or social media, but put it in our community newspaper. Thank you.
Morris Glaze Joplin
Commented
