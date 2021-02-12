I have repeatedly telephoned my U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, to ask if they intend to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his role in the post-election insurrection and attempt to pressure Georgia election officials to change election results. Both have indicated that the impeachment of Trump is unconstitutional because he is no longer president. This does not instill confidence in me that either have any intention of holding Trump responsible for his unethical behavior and potentially illegal actions.
Both senators claimed there is no precedence for impeaching and trying a former president. While that is true as it pertains to the position of president, there is existing precedent for impeachment of high ranking officials in the United States. U.S. Sen. William Blount, Secretary of War William Belknap and Judge Hugh Humphries were all impeached after resigning or removal from office.
My question to Moran, Marshall and all senators: If Trump is not held responsible for his actions, will we be establishing a precedent for future lame-duck presidents? Will we be permitting a future president who loses an election or cannot be reelected the ability to do whatever he or she wants from November to January, without consequences? This truly would be a dangerous precedent and a dangerous president.
Lee Brunetti
Frontenac, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.