With the midterm elections only three weeks away, I’d like to send a reminder as to why you might want to pull the lever for the Democrats, if you support the following initiatives:
• Open borders. The Democrats have done a masterful job of importing almost 4 million trespassers, all within less than two years. Think of the social benefits you as a taxpayer are providing for those folks. As an added bonus, there is no need to follow the law.
• Democrats have been able to take a 2020 inflation rate of 1.4% and change that to over 8% — a real help to most middle- to lower-income Americans, I’m sure.
• Then there are the positive attributes of cashless bail, early release of some of our most violent criminals and soaring (and vastly ignored by our media) murder rates among our most vulnerable citizens. You can get an early preview of how your vote might count by looking at some of our current one-party-rule major blue cities. How exciting!
• One of my favorites is the weaponization of our Department of Justice and organizations such as the FBI toward established norms such as decency and parental involvement in our public school systems. It’s about time those folks pay for intruding into the indoctrination process being provided by the state.
• In less than two years, we have been able to take our little old homeland and change it from a net energy exporter to an importer groveling at the feet of the Saudis and Venezuelans.
• Finally, if you support piling on additional monies owed to our already $31.5 trillion (with a “T”) debt, the Dems have got just the plan for you. As an added bonus, we can allocate more of our tax dollars toward simply paying interest. I don’t know about you, but this one has got me particularly excited. It is estimated that interest to service our national debt will exceed $700 billion in fiscal year 2023, and is well on the way to being our single largest line item in the budget, particularly given our much higher interest rates. Now that is something we can all get behind.
If, on the other hand, you take issue with any of this, you might want to pull the “R” lever in that voting booth.
Remember, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the very definition of insanity.
Perry Davis Carthage
