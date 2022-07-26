The majority of the Joplin voters should be for raising both police officer and firefighter wages.
However, Joplin homeowners should be aware of the $1 per $100 assessed valuation of their property. It might be an eye opener.
Find last year's real estate county tax receipt. Drop off the last two digits of the total valuation. The remaining figure, within a few cents, will be the tax increase.
If the personal property tax is also part of the proposal, then the increase (same method as used above) will be even greater.
It is my thinking that not only the Joplin homeowners receive great benefits from our fine police and fire departments, but also the renters and out-of-town shoppers and etc.
It is also my thinking that with the increase in cost of everything, (e.g. gasoline, groceries), the increase tax proposal might not pass.
Could we look into increasing our sales tax on goods and services?
Jim Stratton
Joplin
