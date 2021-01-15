Media needs to give Trump respect
Give President Donald Trump the credit for the good things he has accomplished, including helping develop a vaccine for this virus. The media (including The Joplin Globe) have never been as unsupportive and negative toward a president as they have been toward Trump.
He has a few days left as president.
Give him some respect.
Janice Garrett
Carl Junction
----------------
What happened in Washington was anarchy
That was the most unsettling thing I have ever seen allowed to happen at the U.S. Capitol, especially while our representatives were in-house doing official business that our country calls to be done. We are at a time that our own police officers don’t know what they are allowed to do in their service to us and how they are allowed to keep us safe.
If I uphold the law, I might get labeled as being to tough and get arrested myself for taking something too far. I can’t imagine being an officer having to take all that into effect while trying to do your job. Looking back on my 1980s U.S. Marine Corps training, I would have used my weapon against any person trying to gain access to an active session of our governmental representatives.
The people who forced their way in should have been forcefully stopped. There is no other way to put it.
I feel for the officers.
There were people — a lot of them in that group — who had an agenda and raise hell because they think they can get away with it.
That should never happen again, and peaceful protesters will need to keep that in mind. Don’t add your lot to a group and expect to not possibly get hurt when you see people doing unlawful things. Separate yourself from the group and don’t get pulled along with the feeling of the moment. Right is right and wrong is wrong.
This all wasn’t a true action by people who were wronged in real life; it was anarchy and shouldn’t be allowed again.
Tommy Chew
Carl Junction
--------------------
Republicans can look to their past to reboot
"They are already trying to shift the GOP from a party bullied by a megalomaniac to a once-proud faction seeking to restore itself from the ashes."
This line is from Leonard Greene of the New York Daily News on Jan. 9.
This GOP is not the party of my youth.
Perhaps the path to redemption should start at its beginning. I have looked at the GOP platform from 1860 and find it solid when taken in the context of its time, and it would be a guide to restoration of today's Republican Party.
Of the 16 positions presented, two addressed and condemned the talk of dissolution or succession from the Union. I still hear talk of succession.
Fully seven of the positions addressed the equality of men and the evils of forced servitude and unequal treatment. The phrase "subversive of the peace and harmony of the country" still holds today. It speaks of the duty by legislation to assure no people should be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.
Yet we have some in leadership roles who cannot even acknowledge the disparities that are experienced daily by those who are victimized.
The corruption in government is addressed and will probably be an ongoing issue.
The platform promoted the statehood of Kansas, thank you very much.
There was opposition to any change to our naturalization laws that abridged or impaired the rights of our citizens in all classes, whether native or naturalized.
One position condemned the taking or sale of public lands, where settlers were disenfranchised in favor of those with power and resources. Settlers may not be affected today, but are we as a people losing our heritage to those seeking profit?
The GOP took up a policy on imports that called for a policy to encourage the industrial interest of this country, securing liberal wages to the workingmen, remunerative prices to agriculture and to the mechanic and manufacturers, adequate reward for their skill, labor and enterprise to assure commercial prosperity and independence.
I'm not sure this quite goes with the current top-down economic philosophy.
The last two positions addressed the infrastructure necessary to accommodate and secure the transportation of commerce, justified by the governments obligation to protect the lives and property of its citizens. These last two clearly called for appropriations, immediate and efficient aid in construction. There was even a mention of the mail as a necessary endeavor.
Now, I'm not smart enough to know how to fix the problems that the GOP is experiencing, but I might suggest a reboot to an earlier version as a good start.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kan.
