I take exception to your editorial (Globe, Aug. 12).
You begin by chastising President Donald Trump for issuing executive orders to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will become an unfunded state mandate. This opinion is inconsistent with your previous editorial stances. For the past months, you have championed the so-called merits of the expanded Medicaid program, which will become the largest unfunded state program in the history of Missouri and, according to many state officials and economists, will bankrupt the state.
You then publish a number of quotes from the state auditor regarding the collection of state sales tax. Your premise is that the state can alleviate unfunded mandates by eliminating the retailers’ sales tax discount rate. What you deliberately failed to mention is the discount rate is a fee paid to the retailers by the state to collect and return to the Missouri Department of Revenue and local governments sales taxes paid by the consumer at the point of sale. Eliminating this fee is requiring retailers to perform work for the government without compensation.
Are you advocating eliminating capitalism?
Dan Stehly
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.