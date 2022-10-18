I spent most of my adult life railing against the “tax and spend Democrats,” similar to the letter in the Globe (Oct. 15), but I have changed my tune now.
I realized that 40 years of tax cuts for the wealthy (under Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump) have not increased government revenues as promised. And the economic data clearly show that the rich have gotten richer and the poor have gotten poorer over the past 40 years.
And finally, those tax cuts have not forced Congress to reduce spending. They have only produced larger deficits.
We simply must increase income taxes at a reasonable (not a confiscatory) rate on the wealthy to fund all of those programs that benefit us that Congress has enacted.
Bret B. Baker
Grove, Okla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.