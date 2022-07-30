Ronald Reagan many times declared Republican civility as the Eleventh Commandment: “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican.”
Many of us long for the return of the days of our hero, Reagan. However, if we continue to beat one another up, are we really committed to any sense of civility, unity and a common goal? Reagan’s 11th commandment is truly a forgotten memory in this Missouri election cycle.
Around 2016, I saw disenfranchised conservative Democrats cross over to the GOP, maybe stretching our broad tent a little further than we “conservatives” would like. (And how are we even defining “conservative” within the Party?) Republicans in Washington (and Jefferson City) can’t throw blame on the left for our growing government and out-of-control spending! When I tell others I am more of a classical liberal their mind races to the word “liberal” and they don’t even realize I believe in limiting the power of the federal government, guarding our states' sovereignty, protection of our civil liberties, promoting economic freedom, defending our Constitution, etc.
I still align strongly with the Republican platform and the tenets it promotes.
The new buzzword in our party is “unity” and I truly believe that our GOP leadership really want to rally the base. The problem is they can’t seem to wrap their brains about these ‘grassroots’, ‘we the people’, ‘are you listening to us’, everyday voters. They are deaf to why people felt Trump — the chaotic, divisive, master of dart throwing — understood us little folk. The political divide between Republicans and Democrats isn’t my greatest fear; it’s the poison of polarization that has seeped into the crevices of the very people we consider our friends and fractured any sense of unity.
We need to be critical, independent thinkers who look at policy over personality, dig deeper into the candidate we will promote, and defend the ideologies we deem important as citizens. Critical thinking is key. We must stop taking the nice guy next door's word for something, educate ourselves and then come to the table prepared to listen, defend, fight passionately with a true civil discourse and at the end of the conversations vote our conscience.
On Aug. 3, we will have a list of men and women who will be on the ballot in November. For the sake of the principles of liberty and horrific direction of our country towards socialism, I pray that my friends in the party will unite for the good of our nation.
Cathy Jo Loy
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.