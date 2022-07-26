On Saturday, I laid to rest my 99-year-old neighbor, Cloyd Bower. This man was always giving of his time, his knowledge and his love.
I never heard or saw an act of malice from this man and I have never met anyone else who did. He was a farmer by trade and lived his life till the end taking care of the land. During World War II he did not take up the sword as so many were compelled to do, instead he took up the plow and went to the fields of California to feed this nation and her soldiers.
His church was his second family and he gave to it the same measure he gave to his own family. In a world often filled with hate and discontent, time with Cloyd offered a respite from that turmoil.
I have known two righteous souls in my life. Knowing them made me a better man. Their passing leaves an emptiness, a void, a question of direction in my own life.
The press can make heroes of those who do great deeds. My hero was the quite man who lived down the road.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
