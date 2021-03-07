There is an easy fix to the voting problem: make everyone vote in person and cut out mail-in voting, as that is a disaster.
We have to show a photo ID to get on a plane, rent a vehicle and usually at hotels, motels, etc., so why shouldn't we have to provide a photo to vote, as it is our most sacred obligation.
If you are a student, a veteran or any person associated with a governmental agency, you already have a photo ID. If you drive, you have a photo ID, and it is updated every three years for seniors older than 70 or every six years for everyone else. For people to say it would discriminate against poor people, I say they can be photographed when they apply for assistance or unemployment. There are thousands of ways to get a photo, so it should not be that big of a burden.
County election teams must purge the rolls of those who have died, moved away or simply no longer vote. This is the only way to have an accurate count of those eligible to vote, and that is at the heart of our representative democracy. To allow ballots sent out to outdated rolls is a travesty and one that local officials must fix, otherwise those ballots could be used for fraudulent purposes.
All Americans should have trust in the voting rolls, so let's clean up our act and get in the 21st century.
I do not want seven states to rule America, and that is what would happen if the Electoral College is ever abolished. There is a plan afoot to do just that, and everyone should be aware of it, as it would disenfranchise 43 states and we would be nothing but fly-over states.
We must keep our elected officials honest and let them know what is on our minds, otherwise they will vote against us most of the time. Remember, politicians' primary goal is to get reelected. They will go where the money is, and that is the lobbyists. We Americans must remind the politicians that they work for us, not those who want to buy our votes.
Personally, I want every eligible voter to sign up and then exercise their vote. This is the only way to have yourself heard, and we must be heard or America will become a dysfunctional nation. I have seen some of those, and I assure you we do not want that for America, as it is still the best of the best.
Roy Winans
Joplin
