Wake up, America!
Returning the power of prayer back into the schools is more powerful than all armed guards, locked doors with sensors or door stoppers. All praying, with the two working together, lives will be saved.
Patricia Hill
Goodman
Updated: June 18, 2022 @ 2:10 am
