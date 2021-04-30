I found it ironic that U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt was pleading for not packing the Supreme Court (Globe, April 27).
Republicans may not have packed the Supreme Court, but they certainly stuffed it when they refused to let President Barack Obama put a justice up for nomination because the people could speak in about a year. What a bunch of bunk.
Republicans have become a group of whiners. They whine about the deficit when not in office and forget about the deficit when they regain the White House and Senate. They have complained about the nation’s Affordable Care Act while never in 10 years having come up with an alternative plan. Locally, we have a Republican Legislature that wants to ignore the vote of the people and spend the money the way it wants for things it wants.
I can only say follow the money when they start to spend for their better ideas. Meanwhile, some children across the state will go without health insurance; so much for them being pro-life.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
