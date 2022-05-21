The hard work done in our schools and school districts to educate our children rarely receives the praise it deserves, despite the fact that many teachers and other school employees are worthy of recognition for the work that they do. Recently, one such educator in our community was nominated for a national award as recognition for her leadership and positive influence. We should take pride in this because, although this is one individual who was nominated, it demonstrates the type of amazing things being done by educators for our students.
I encourage our community to support Dr. Sandra Mahurin Cantwell by visiting her profile at lifechangeroftheyear.com to leave a positive comment, note of thanks or congratulations. In order for your comments to be considered, please enter them prior to May 31, which is the date all nominations are closed.
This nomination is a great honor for Dr. Cantwell and for our community. It shows how hard the people in our schools work to educate our children.
We often take this for granted; this nomination is an opportunity to recognize that hard work.
Darla Hightower
Nurse coordinator, Joplin Schools
