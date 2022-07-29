I am pleased to endorse Sarah Luce Reeder to be our next Jasper County Associate Circuit Judge, Division Six, in the Aug. 2nd Republican primary. I have chosen to endorse her due to our long work history during my 20 as the Jasper County Public Administrator.
Sarah is the only candidate in this race with 32 years of actual courtroom experience. She is a former prosecutor who was tough on crime in Jasper and Newton counties. In recognition of her service to the region, Sarah is portrayed in a mural at the Newton County Courthouse for being the first female assistant prosecutor in the history of that county. Sarah was a former Joplin City Judge for five years.
You will hear many comments about qualifications in this race. Sarah’s opponents suggest that Division 6 has turned into a division working primarily in probate. The truth is this court hears family law, civil cases, small claims, traffic offenses, domestic cases, juvenile cases, municipal ordinances, criminal misdemeanors and felonies. Sarah has worked in all of these areas. She has represented over 4,000 families in Jasper County since 1994.
Why would we not send somebody to the courthouse who has experience will all these types of cases?
Sarah Luce Reeder is the best choice, with the most wisdom and experience, to serve us as our next judge. Let’s do what is best for the people Division 6 and vote for Sarah Luce Reeder for Jasper County Associate Circuit Judge.
Janice Tusinger
Joplin
