Solitude doesn’t have to bat last
I have to admit I belong to one of the groups Andy Ostmeyer was writing about (Globe, May 25).
For me, quiet sets the tone for my time on the water. Easygoing conversations with a friend or family member on the river seem to be spread out, yet take center stage for important matters. I feel fortunate to understand what solitude is and privileged to know a good time spent on the river allows me to read the landscape, interpret the natural history and certainly understand myself ever better with each river venture.
I appreciate the Globe’s article "A different river vision," regarding our Ozarks rivers. Those are fair proposals to examine regarding the uses of the waterways.
“Preservation” in a legal sense may often refer to setting something aside with no “hands-on” approach. “Conservation” refers to utilizing and/or managing the natural resources with “wise-use” attitudes. Girl and Boy Scout troops and scout leaders hold to the Leave No Trace outdoor principles. The outdoor ethics involved in this proposal boil down to courtesy toward one another and, in this case, the watercourse itself.
The article serves all with a wiser use in mind. No doubt the tributaries and their lifeforms will benefit alongside those seeking solitude, a smallmouth bass or simply enhanced wildlife viewing. Thanks to the Globe for being well-rounded and for the responsible insight.
Jeff Cantrell
Neosho
