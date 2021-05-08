I have been studying the truly head-spinning debate over Medicaid expansion in Missouri. I’m looking here at Jeremy Cady’s column (Globe, May 1) as well as Phill Brooks’ column (Globe, April 19). These guys are on different planets. The numbers they quote aren’t at all the same. Cady, along with the rest of the Missouri GOP, claims that expansion is fiscally irresponsible and will cost Missouri $200 million to implement and $349 million to operate each year. Brooks claims that Medicaid expansion will cost $130 million to run each year and that doing so will unlock federal funding of more than a billion dollars over the next two years, making Medicaid expansion profitable for Missouri.
Cady says his numbers come from the “Foundation for Government Accountability,” a conservative think tank based out of Florida whose mission is to “reduce government dependency nationwide.” Brooks says his information comes from the Missouri Budget Project, a local nonprofit that aims to advocate for “our most vulnerable families who too often don’t have a voice in policy decisions.”
I’m thinking I need some official sounding research to support my claim that the Earth is flat. Could I find that? I bet I could if I looked.
The truth we all know very well is that our society is the richest that it has ever been, and we can pay for whatever it is we want to achieve, be it health care, education or clean energy, but not quite half of us want to achieve nothing more than maintaining a status quo. The GOP’s war on the poor is the shameful denial of equality, which is maintained by concentration of wealth and power and supported with the use of specious claims, misinformation, and rhetorical trickery.
Take for example the turn of phrase “able-bodied adults.” Nothing so galls the GOP as society’s freeloaders. In the health care debate, those individuals who are healthy but who have the audacity to also want health care are dismissed as “able-bodied.” I’m looking here at Jeremy Cady’s photo, and while I confess I can’t see all of him, he looks “able-bodied.” Does he also have health care? Has he needed a doctor in his presumably healthy adult life? Maybe he’s able-bodied because he has had access to health care, which then allows him to work and contribute to society.
Tax Day is usually April 15. This year it’s pushed back to May 17. I’ve been doing our taxes online, but I’ve been dragging my feet on clicking that submit button. It keeps staring me in the face. I wonder to myself what my motivation is to do my civic part when what infinitesimal democratic control I do have, the vote, is now meaningless.
Brendan Cooney
Joplin
