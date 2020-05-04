State must protect funding for disabled Missourians
For Southwest Missourians with disabilities, preserving funding for vocational rehabilitation, developmental disabilities, supported employment and day habilitation services in the Missouri state budget is essential.
Without proper funding, our essential front-line staff cannot maintain the health, safety and lifelong support of our fellow community members with disabilities who strive to live as independently as possible and maintain employment. Furthermore, without proper funding from the state, it is nearly impossible to attract, hire and retain front-line workers. Funding cuts would mean Southwest Missouri’s most vulnerable get left behind.
The pandemic has exacerbated the issue; expenses from COVID-19 continue to grow. We are being forced to spend thousands of dollars on personal protective equipment in order to keep our residents and staff safe while we care for them 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No financial help has been provided by federal or state agencies, and the provider community cannot absorb a budget cut.
The Missouri Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson should do the right thing — preserve funding for essential services that help ensure our neighbors in Southwest Missouri with disabilities are able to live and work successfully in the region we all call home.
Jhan R. Hurn
Joplin
President/CEO, Community Support Services of Missouri
