The problem with the spread of the virus is easy to see. I saw it myself recently at Walmart, which claims it is enforcing a "strict requirement" for masks.
That's a joke — on us.
I watched a man with a little girl in tow hurry toward the guard outside the Maiden Lane Walmart Neighborhood Market, clearly determined not to be stopped. When the guard asked him if he had a mask, he said, "No, and you can't make me," and he hurried on past.
So Walmart: What's the point of announcing a "strict requirement" for masks when you clearly have no intention of enforcing it?
Never mind that this guy and those like him have been called out by health professionals on national news reports for the spread of this killer virus. To my mind it's no different than pointing a gun at me and saying, "Maybe I'll hit you or maybe I'll miss." It's no secret how the virus is spread.
Responsible people with concern for their fellow man will take this simple precaution; irresponsible people will do as they please regardless of what harm they may do as long as they are not inconvenienced.
And Walmart needs to mean what it says — foolish as I know that expectation is.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
