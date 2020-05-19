Support Joplin schools at the polls
My parents always taught me to be thankful because someone always has it worse than I do. When something happens in life that doesn’t seem fair or things aren’t what they seem they should be, it’s usually a wise practice to think, “Someone has it worse than I do,” and we should be thankful for what we have.
As a resident of Joplin, I am grateful for what we have. The greater Joplin area is one of the largest metro areas in the state, and we have a lot to offer.
One of the things we should be proud of as Joplin residents is the quality education we get from our schools and the great facilities that Joplin schools boast for the most part. Despite the tragic loss of 161 people, the Joplin tornado had helped our city in a lot of ways, including our school buildings.
And yet the school that my kids go to has kids learning in trailers and is at maximum capacity. Don’t get me wrong. The staff led by Julie Munn do a fantastic job educating our boys, but the facility isn’t great. And Kelsey Norman Elementary School isn’t even the worst. The building and location of Columbia Elementary School is hardly able to even host kids and teachers. It is literally falling apart, and space is limited. However, a quick look around our state, country and world will tell you that someone has it worse than we do, and because of that I am thankful for what we do have here in Joplin.
But we can be thankful for what we have and still expect to do better … because we have the resources and ability to be the best in the state. To borrow a line from our Joplin football team — we need to “raise the standard.” Please vote yes on June 2 to raise the standard here in Joplin — not just for the short-term but for generations to come.
Go Eagles!
Luke Cole
Joplin
