Missouri Health Care For All is an organization that has been working hard to improve health care in Missouri. I am a retired registered nurse who has helped with collecting signatures to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot.
About 350,000 signatures — twice the number needed — were collected. On Friday, May 1, the petitions were given to the Missouri Secretary of State for his approval of signatures. MHCFA expects this impressive number of signatures to place Medicaid expansion on the November ballot.
Please vote "Yes" on Medicaid expansion in November. Money that would come to Missouri to help pay for health care for low-income families is now going to other states. It is a significant amount of money. As much as $1 billion dollars could come to Missouri, not other states. As many as 250,000 people with low incomes would benefit.
Any improvement in the health of part of a group helps to improve the health of the whole group. That is particularly true in this pandemic.
Edna Riley
Nevada
