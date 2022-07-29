This is in response to a letter (Globe, July 13) regarding tax exemptions and the upcoming vote on the property tax proposal to support the Proposition Public Safety initiative.
I don’t know if this was the author’s intent, but the way the letter was framed appeared to indicate that the large industries in the community would not be contributing to the added revenues.
As the new president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, I felt like this was a good opportunity to discuss how some of these incentive programs work so everyone has a better idea of their benefits to the community and their overall purpose.
When large employers expand or plant a flag in Joplin, jobs are created. Cities and counties have the ability to provide assistance to help make projects work financially in order to attract new or retain growing businesses so that the residents will benefit. In most cases, these projects wouldn’t take place without such assistance, known as the "but for test" and thus, the jobs would have never been created.
Furthermore, there’s a good chance these industry opportunities would be lost to other communities in other states, and those jobs would be created elsewhere.
Yes, property taxes are temporarily waived, but fortunately for the residents, the projects eventually pay their share of the taxes like everyone else, and the community ultimately benefits from both the added jobs plus the increased property taxes. In most cases this time period is for 10 years and in some cases as high as 15, but never forever. Every industry partner pays their fair share and I’m sure most will be happy to do so knowing it means a safer city to operate and do business in.
If you’re interested in learning more about how these incentives work, please contact me at the chamber or visit www.missouripartnership.com.
Travis Stephens
President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce
