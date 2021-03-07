Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced changes to the state's COVID-19 vaccination schedule on Thursday, Feb. 25. These changes in the vaccine plan will allow teachers and school staff who are part of Missouri vaccine priority Phase 1B, Tier 3, along with other essential workers, to begin receiving their vaccinations sooner than previously expected.
Southwest Missouri Democrats worked with some of our local Republican legislators to urge this change. We are happy that teachers and school staff, who have served our Missouri communities bravely throughout this pandemic, are being prioritized.
Our educators serve our children and communities well. Now they can have the certainty of knowledge that they have access to COVID-19 vaccinations beginning March 15.
Krista Stark
Webb City
Executive director
Southwest Missouri Democrats
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.