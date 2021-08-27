A big thumbs up to the 117 doctors who signed the letter to the school boards that masks be worn in classes. A big thumbs up to Freeman and Mercy for their help in fighting COVID-19 and their urging masks. Also, a thumbs up to The Joplin Globe for your efforts in this area.
A big thumbs down to these school boards and administrators that refused to take their advice. One board member was quoted saying they would monitor the situation and take action as needed. Isn't this a lot like locking the barn door after the horses have been stolen?
What happened to the old saying, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure"?
Bill Talley
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.