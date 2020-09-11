President Donald Trump did not create the coronavirus pandemic, but a large number of the 185,000-plus deaths are his fault.
Keith Costley in his letter (Globe, Sept. 6) is correct that it is speculation whether President Barack Obama would have been able to manage the pandemic with many fewer deaths. What is not speculation is that Trump’s leadership during the pandemic created many more deaths than the leaders of virtually all other developed countries in the world (even when adjusted for population).
The United States and other countries peaked at about the same levels, but most other country’s leaders (all equally inexperienced at the beginning of the pandemic) have reduced their infection and death rates much more than the United States. Now their daily death rates are single or double digits while the U.S. death rate is over 1,000 per day.
Clearly, Trump has been much less effective in minimizing deaths than other leaders around the world; a large percentage of those 185,000-plus deaths are his fault.
Bret B. Baker
Grove, Oklahoma
