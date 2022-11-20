I voted for Donald Trump when he first ran for president because I would have voted for Donald Duck before I would vote for Hillary Clinton.
Actually, he did do a lot of good things for this country, and it was headed back in the right direction. I gave him credit for that, and I thought it could get even better with a second term.
It was hard to believe someone flirting with senility beat him, and we have seen the Democrats lead us down the path to incredible inflation and hardship for virtually all but the wealthy. Still, in reality it turned out to be the best of a bad choice.
It would be tempting to vote to put Trump back in office, but it would be a horrible mistake. What I, and I suspect so many others, failed to realize, even knowing his massive ego, is that he could never settle for less than holding the top job in the world — he wants to be king. Reelecting him would be a tragedy and the end of this country as we have always known it — not always perfect, but always America, land of the free. It would become the kingdom of Trump. We cannot let this happen.
Turnout in the midterm elections was a strong indication that we the people want change. It was also an indication that the change we want is not having the seat of our government attacked by a bunch of hotheaded bullies, spurred on by the biggest bully of them all, seeking to take charge by force. We must use these next two years to educate ourselves on what the potential legislators are really about and then make sure that we mark our calendars and vote on that most important day for all of us.
Dianne Slater Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.