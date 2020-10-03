People should take this seriously. President Donald Trump is not joking when he talks about throwing out the ballots. He is not joking about his presidency continuing. He is conditioning his followers to believe there is fraud in mail-in voting, even though fraud in voting is almost nonexistent.
He named Louis DeJoy as postmaster general to slow down the mail. He wants a Supreme Court justice in place because he intends to contest results if he loses the election, and he believes an even more conservative court will give it to him.
He doesn’t joke. He is already going to individual states to talk to electors about bypassing voters wishes and giving him their state’s electoral votes.
He can’t stand the idea he might lose, and there are all kinds of underhanded, if not totally unlawful, things going on in his plot to win at any cost. He is on video saying all these things. No one is making it up. He has big rallies people come to with no masks, standing shoulder to shoulder. He says he isn’t worried because he isn’t close to anyone. But he didn’t express any concern about his followers getting sick. He doesn’t care if they get sick or die.
I am so scared for this country and our democracy. It isn’t even about the Supreme Court or COVID-19 or the economy anymore. Those are just elements involved in the destruction of our democracy by a narcisistic con man with no ethics or morals.
Pat Payne
Joplin
