U.S. had warnings, made choices
Traditionally, America’s defense has been thought of as military might, and huge sums of money have been spent on our military. But negotiations are much preferable to war, and good intelligence is a necessity. Unfortunately these are no longer our strengths. Many positions in our State Department remain vacant and experienced intelligence leaders have been fired whenever the president questioned their loyalty to him personally.
Now we have a new enemy — a highly contagious strain of coronavirus that cannot be effectively defeated without advance preparations and world cooperation.
It is not as though we have had no warnings. Other deadly pathogens have threatened the world, including coronavirus SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome, 2003) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome, 2012) — both more deadly but much less contagious than COVID-19. In 2009, swine flu swept 214 countries in a pandemic.
Yet for years we seem to have been deaf to these warnings — until thousands of our own citizens were infected and dying.
Between 2001 and 2017, funding for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention was cut by a third and Department of Health and Human Services’ Hospital Preparedness Program was halved. As taxes have been cut, 50,000 jobs have been lost in local and state health departments.
In 2018, President Donald Trump authorized the elimination of our pandemic early warning system — the small but effective National Security Council global health security unit. On April 14, the president announced suspension of funding for the World Health Organization, upon whose expertise and support the world depends, particularly during this time of crisis. This is not the time to be squabbling about China, which can only gain influence by this move.
Catherine Rhoades
Neosho
