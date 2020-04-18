U.S. must resist Chinese control
Rich Lowry's piece (Globe, April 10) should be required reading for every high school and college history or political science student in America.
Lowry details how the United States learned to use and manufacture the drug penicillin in 1942. America has a long and powerful history of discovery and innovation. But over the past 15 or 20 years, we have been duped. Since 2004, we have not manufactured penicillin in our country. Why? Because we let Chinese companies form a cartel that colluded to sell it at below-market prices. This drove all U.S., European and Indian companies out of the market. Lowry's article should be a must-read for all citizens, especially voters, in light of the facts we are now learning. Lowry states that most of our lifesaving drugs or their key ingredients are controlled by the Communist Chinese.
But China doesn't just control the drug trade. Why do you suppose President Donald Trump went to such great lengths in fighting a trade war with China? It's because America and the world are in danger of coming completely under the control of the Communist Chinese.
Try to buy a pair of shoes at Walmart that is not made in China. Try to buy clothes. Same story. There may be alternatives, but you have to really hunt for them. If we are forced into a land war against China (we won't be) we might end up doing it barefoot.
Who makes shoes in America? Trump has been talking about the threat China poses to world security for more than 20 years. We and our political leaders have been given a wake-up call. Let's not fall asleep at the switch again. Let's take action and fix these serious deficiencies.
Don Eiken
Carthage
