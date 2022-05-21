Elon Musk recently was quoted saying: “Birth rate collapse is the biggest threat to human civilization. Not climate change.”
It does seem to be the case in developed countries.
China pursued a one-child policy for the better part of 40 years, commonly utilizing abortion, and disproportionately affecting the female population.
Japan is in serious trouble as their workforce continues to shrink … and it is extremely difficult to become a naturalized citizen of Japan. Domestically, we seem to have lost the art of having large families.
So, do we need a robust immigration system right here in the good ol' US of A? You bet we do!
Our problem is that we are willing to accept (illegally and informally) immigrants least equipped to advance our society.
I believe a future candidate for the highest office would be most successful if he or she could defend both the need for a surge in migration, and a meritocracy required to become a U.S. citizen. After all, the very best desire to come here, too.
Perry Davis
Carthage
