I think it is unfortunate that Joplin's mask mandate was allowed to expire. Cases are down, but we do not know what the impact will be with the new variants that are moving in our direction. The new variants are more contagious and more deadly. We do not if they will be more easily transmitted to children or how they will affect children if transmitted.
The announcement that there will be enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May is encouraging, and the fact that former President Donald Trump also was vaccinated in January might encourage some anti-vaccine folks to now become vaccinated or at least rethink their prior decision not to.
I hope people will maintain good public health practices because we are getting close to getting through the worst of it.
Why not keep up the masking, social distancing and hand washing practices for a couple of more months?
The virus is still out there, and people can still get it and give it. Please continue to mask up.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
