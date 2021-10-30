As citizens we rely on local government to provide a variety of services — safety in the form of our first responders, basic personnel to ensure the standards set by the community are maintained, and the maintenance of the physical infrastructure necessary for conducting the business of our daily lives.
The ever-increasing use of internet commerce has resulted in an unfair disadvantage for local businesses and the erosion of the tax base on which the provision of these services depend. When something is purchased on the internet that might have been purchased from one of our local businesses, no city tax is paid. The result is that we are less safe, we have more potholes in our roads and our neighborhoods decline.
In addition, Joplin is able to attract fewer businesses to our community, which further reduces the tax base supporting the services on which our quality of life depends.
Southwest Missouri Democrats support local businesses and is pleased to join the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce as well as other organizations and business community leaders in urging the residents of Joplin to take a step toward solving this problem by voting for Proposition Action, a city use tax, on Nov. 2.
Doug Brooks Chairman Southwest Missouri
Democrats
Commented
