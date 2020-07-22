Use votes this fall to remove Trump
Kudos and a job well done to Dorothy Fulks for her spot-on letter on President Donald Trump (Globe, July 19).
The mystery to me is how anyone who suffers from narcissism, paranoia and pathological behavior can be considered electable. This president has made a mockery of the justice system and any form of law and order in this country.
His corruption is blatant. He has divided this country like never before, which is his goal. His compassion and understanding during this pandemic are nonexistent. Electing this man was an experiment that did not work.
A businessman as president was not a bad idea, but this businessman was a bad idea. We have a chance to rectify this mistake in November, and I am hopeful that common sense and a deep concern for our country will prevail. Please use your vote to remove this man from an office he was never fit to occupy.
Judy Tesch
Joplin
