I had a great experience at the recent vaccination clinic manned by the Missouri National Guard at Fairview Christian Church in Carthage.
I arrived at 2:30 p.m., 15 minutes before my appointed time, as the registration requested. I was asked a few questions outside the church doors and given a flyer about the vaccine. I was then ushered inside to a bank of folks completing the registration. There may have been eight to 10 folks doing this, so there was no waiting. I completed the entry process and was directed down the lobby to a uniformed host. He then directed me to Booth 11, where I was greeted by a pleasant young nurse.
In about a minute, she had given me the vaccine and sent me to the 15-minute post-vaccination waiting area. This was provided to monitor patients in the event they had any kind of reaction.
The process was so quick, so well organized — I was amazed. I arrived at 2:30 p.m., got the vaccine at 2:35 p.m., and 15 minutes later, at 2:50 p.m., I was on my way. It could not have been easier or better.
My thanks to the Jasper County Health Department for setting up my reservation and to the Missouri National Guard for their impeccable execution. All involved are to be commended.
Don Eiken
Carthage
