Let’s fact check the Dec. 2 Joplin Globe editorial: “COVID-19 vaccines are free and safe, and they have proven effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death from the disease.”
• Free — Big Pharma is making billions from the vaccines, with increasing government spending to cover it from future taxpayers, the same spending that is causing the current ruinous inflation.
• Safe — Who knows? It is experimental, the manufacturers have been given protection from any product-caused damages, and no long-term studies exist.
• Effective — Well, maybe it reduces risk of severe symptoms and death, but then the vast majority of people who get the virus do not have severe symptoms or die anyhow, so how can we know?
I have been double-vaccinated and boosted, but all I know for sure is that the earlier promises that the vaccine would free us from worry about getting infected and passing on the virus were not factual. And the promises that once vaccinated we could travel and gather freely without concern were also not factual.
So now the promise is, well, when you get sick it might not be too bad. Whee.
Ronald L. Cansler
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.