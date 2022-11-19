With the disappointing results now mostly tabulated (thanks, Arizona and Nevada, for reinforcing our confidence in “voter integrity”), it appears the Republicans have failed to take the Senate majority, and they took the House by an extremely thin margin.
So what happened? From what I see, it is not hard to explain. The combination of the message of fear from the Dems, along with an overriding hatred of Donald Trump, did the Republicans in. Very simply, there is a majority of people in this country that will never vote for him or a candidate that has his endorsement.
What to do? Well, fortunately, the Republican Party has a lot of options.
When polled, a vast majority of the American people support policies of peace through strength (military), law and order (police), controlled immigration (Constitution) and domestic energy production (common sense). These are all policies that were espoused heavily during the campaign, but they just could not overcome the hatred directed at our former president. So it appears that good policy and pragmatism are not the panacea we had envisioned from the Republican side.
Those policies represent something that we will very quietly refer to as Trumpism in the future. I suspect that when history is written in 50 or 100 years, Donald Trump will be looked at as one of the more transformative presidents in the history of our country, as he surely changed the national debate on a variety of matters having to do with our national sovereignty.
The prescription for what is needed to turn the tide and to select a Republican president and Congress in 2024 is Trumpism, without the mouth.
Perry Davis
Carthage
